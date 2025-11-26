Meta Launches Smart Glasses Trade-In Program & Gives Credit For AirPods

Meta now has a trade-in program for its displayless smart glasses in the US.

The company's online store offers credit for trading in either Gen 1 Ray-Ban Meta glasses or recent models of AirPods, Beats, or Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds.

Here's the full list of eligible devices to trade in:

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1)

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods 4

Apple AirPods 3

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

Beats Studio Buds +

Beats Fit Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds3

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE

You can trade one of these devices in when buying any of Meta's smart glasses except for Meta Ray-Ban Display. That means the program applies to the two Ray-Ban Meta generations, Oakley Meta HSTN, and Oakley Meta Vanguard.

Traded-in devices must be "in working condition and include the charging case to properly charge the device", Meta's policy states. After an inspection to verify this, you'll be issued the credit to the payment method you used to buy the glasses.

How much credit you'll get depends on which device you trade in, with Ray-Ban Meta fetching up to $113 depending on the exact variant, while wireless earbuds will get you up to $70.

The Gen 1 Ray-Ban Meta Glasses are currently on sale at $239 in the company's Black Friday sale. But according to Meta's terms, the trade-in program "cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, bundles, or coupons", so it looks like you can't combine the sale and the trade-in.