Meta Replaces Some Quests After Rendering Them 'Unresponsive'

Meta is replacing some Quests after headset owners said they found bricks in their hands around Christmastime.

Meta now notes on its help site:

We've discovered a software update issue that caused some Quest 2/3/3S headsets to be unresponsive and unable to start up correctly. We are actively working on resolving the issue for all users, but in most cases, you are now able to use your device normally. If you have a device that is still unresponsive, please click the button below for next steps. Thank you for your understanding.

Mark Rabkin, the vice president at Meta leading HorizonOS and Quest devices, wrote on X.com that "almost all can now use device normally – but if you're still stuck contact customer support and we'll fix you up."

Quest owners who reported to us last week that their headsets were effectively bricked during a failed software update process said that Meta support initially told them they'd need to buy a new device. Now, some of those same people say they've been contacted with a path to a free replacement for their headset.

Update on Quest 2 / 3S software: almost all can now use device normally — but if you're still stuck contact consumer support and we'll fix you up. For Quest 3S we now also have an easy flow for you to check eligibility and request a replacement. — Mark Rabkin (@mrabkin) December 30, 2024

I pulled out a Quest 2 on December 31 that hasn't been used in a while and could not get the headset fully operational after hours between Meta's Software Update Tool and factory resetting the device.

I clicked Meta's support page and followed the prompts for Quest 2. The "product-claim" site is available for Quest 2, 3 and 3S headsets to check if you're eligible to "proceed with a replacement" by entering your serial number. I entered the one for this Quest 2 and it was listed as not eligible. I haven't pursued additional customer support with Meta for the device yet, and the headset is not entirely unresponsive, but it also won't load the setup pairing screen for more than a fraction of a second.

We asked Meta how many headsets have been bricked by this update and the number of replacements they're offering. Between Christmas, New Year and the rolling nature of Quest 2 headsets being brought online after long hibernations, we're extremely curious to hear details about the extent and resolution of this issue.