You can now easily view your Quest screenshots and recordings via Meta Quest Gallery for web.

A new URL, meta.com/gallery/quest, shows your recent screenshots and recordings synced from your Quest headset to your Meta account.

For it to work, you'll need to have cloud syncing enabled in the Camera app on your Quest.

These synced recordings are already available in the Meta Quest smartphone app, but this new URL should make it easier to quickly access your captures on your PC.

Previously, you'd need to send the files from your phone to PC or connect your headset via USB and transfer them.