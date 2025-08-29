Meta is offering 30% off hundreds of Quest games on its Horizon Store this weekend via the discount code TAKE30.

Over 500 titles are eligible for the discount. That's far too many for us to reasonably list, but you can see the full range here.

To apply the discount, just enter the code TAKE30 at checkout.

You can use it as many times as you want, up until 11:59 PT on Monday.

Sale Bundles

Separately, Meta is also offering two sale bundles with two games each.

The bundles give you a roughly 33% discount over buying the two games separately:

Survive and Conquer : Arizona Sunshine Remake + Zero Caliber 2

Arizona Sunshine Remake + Zero Caliber 2 Mech Mayhem: UNDERDOGS + Iron Rebellion

The sale bundles also end at 11:59 PT on Monday.