Meta Offering 30% Off 500+ Quest Games With This Discount Code

 David Heaney
Meta is offering 30% off hundreds of Quest games on its Horizon Store this weekend via the discount code TAKE30.

Over 500 titles are eligible for the discount. That's far too many for us to reasonably list, but you can see the full range here.

To apply the discount, just enter the code TAKE30 at checkout.

You can use it as many times as you want, up until 11:59 PT on Monday.

Quest’s App Lab Is No More As Meta Horizon Store Launches
App Lab has now been merged into the Meta Horizon Store, the new name for the more open Quest Store.
UploadVRDavid Heaney

Sale Bundles

Separately, Meta is also offering two sale bundles with two games each.

The bundles give you a roughly 33% discount over buying the two games separately:

The sale bundles also end at 11:59 PT on Monday.

