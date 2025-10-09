Meta AI Data Will Be Used For Targeted Advertising From December

Meta AI data will be used to drive Facebook and Instagram targeted advertising and post recommendations from December 16.

That includes data from using Meta AI on the company's smart glasses and Quest headsets.

To be clear, that doesn't mean that advertisers will get access to any of your Meta AI interactions. What it does mean is that those interactions, including voice chats, will be fed to the algorithm that determines which ads and posts to serve you when using Meta's ad-supported services like Facebook and Instagram, as another data source.

For comparison, Google currently does not use Gemini data for its targeted advertising, but hasn't ruled out doing so in the future.

"Whether it’s a voice chat or a text exchange with our AI features, this update will help us improve the recommendations we provide for people across our platforms so they’re more likely to see content they’re actually interested in — and less of the content they’re not.



For example, if you chat with Meta AI about hiking, we may learn that you’re interested in hiking — just as we would if you posted a reel about hiking or liked a hiking-related Page. As a result, you might start seeing recommendations for hiking groups, posts from friends about trails, or ads for hiking boots."

Meta claims that conversations with its AI about religious and political views, sexual orientation, health, racial or ethnic origin, philosophical beliefs, or trade union membership will be excluded from its ads targeting algorithms.

The use of Meta AI data for targeted advertising is set to be the company's first move to drive revenue from its smart glasses after the initial sale.

While Meta makes ongoing revenue from Quest buyers via its 30% cut of Horizon Store transactions and the Horizon+ subscription, it has no such content market for its glasses.

The revenue sharing model between Meta and EssilorLuxottica is not publicly known, and it's likely that Mark Zuckerberg's plan to eventually one day make Meta's smart glasses venture profitable involves ads and services, rather than hardware profit.