Immersed shared a through-the-lens clip showing Visor's passthrough and hand tracking working.

Who Is Immersed? What Is Visor? Since 2020 Immersed has offered a free app now available on Meta Quest, Apple Vision Pro, Vive Focus, and Pico that shows your PC monitor in VR and lets you spawn entirely virtual extra monitors, for up to 5 monitors in total if you pay. The Immersed app supports Windows, Mac, and Linux. Visor is a new headset fully designed around this use case, a lightweight streamlined device rather than a generalized headset for gaming. Like Apple Vision Pro, it has a tethered battery and is primarily intended to be used seated. The battery also contains the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antenna. Immersed says Visor features the XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, 4K micro-OLED displays, color passthrough, as well as eye tracking and hand tracking for a Vision Pro style gaze-and-pinch input system.

0:00 / 0:39 1×

The new clip comes a week after Immersed showed only a skeleton display demo with no tracking to attendees of its first in-person event, including myself, raising concerns about the startup's ability to ship Visor preorders any time soon.

To allay claims that Visor's software wasn't real, a few days ago Immersed shared three clips of the headset working for the first time. Those clips didn't show hand tracking or passthrough, though, but now Immersed is showing those features too.

It's hard to judge the passthrough quality from a through-the-lens clip like this, especially with so much of the view occluded by the virtual screens.

But what's more significant is that Visor's software is clearly on display here, with three virtual screens extended from the connected laptop and a hand-tracked cursor to adjust them.

A hand-locked menu interface is also visible, similar to Snap's approach with Snap OS on its Spectacles.

0:00 / 0:03 1×

The hand tracking update rate looks to be relatively low, and there's still some jitter visible in the head tracking. But what's clear is that Visor's software is far more developed than Immersed's fiercest critics have suggested.

Immersed founder Renji Bijoy says he plans to demonstrate Visor working to my colleague Ian Hamilton while he's in the area of Meta Connect this week. Ian will bring you our hands-on impressions if that happens.