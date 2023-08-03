I Expect You To Die 3 releases this month on Quest, and the SteamVR version isn't far behind.

Developed by Schell Games, I Expect You To Die 3: Cog In the Machine marks the latest entry in this single-player puzzle series. Set in a James Bond-inspired “spy-fi” world, this upcoming sequel features a greater emphasis on story, driven by new villain Dr. Roxanna Prism. Schell promises a "seamless blend" of real-world and virtual environments, and you can watch the new mixed reality trailer below:

We recently went hands-on with I Expect You To Die 3, calling it "a notable shift, indicative of Schell's attempt to keep true to the fundamental formula of its budding franchise of seated VR escape rooms while also pushing its storytelling to new places." We also interviewed Schell Games directly, and you can read more on that in our latest Upload Access.

I Expect You To Die 3: Cog In The Machine reaches the Meta Quest platform on August 17 for $24.99 with a 10% pre-order discount. The SteamVR version isn't far behind, arriving instead on September 28.