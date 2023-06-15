Watch I Expect You To Die 3's Incredible Opening Credits Sequence

Schell Games just released the incredible opening credits sequence for I Expect You To Die 3: Cog In The Machine.

In case you're unfamiliar, the spy-themed levels in I Expect You You To Die games play out like escape rooms. You'll die, a lot, but eventually muddle your way to solution as part of a story that draws from inspirations in James Bond. The original title from 2016 is a cornerstone of VR design and its 2021 sequel impressed too, with Schell Games recently offering a look at the villain in Cog In the Machine, releasing on Quest and PC VR later this year.

As part of the UploadVR Showcase, Schell revealed the opening credits sequence for I Expect You To Die 3 with a song by Haley Reinhart. Check it out here:

You can also check out the opening credits scene for I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy And The Liar:

And here's the opening credits for the first I Expect You To Die game:

We'll be looking forward to spending time with the upcoming sequel as Schell games is a very experienced VR development studio. The group launched Among Us VR last year and just announced Silent Slayer: Vault Of The Vampire.