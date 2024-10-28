Human Fall Flat VR Reveals First Gameplay Trailer Before This Week's Launch

Human Fall Flat VR revealed new gameplay footage before this week's launch.

Developed by No Brakes Games and published by Curve Games, Human Fall Flat VR is a 3rd person physics-based puzzle platformer where each motion controller moves your arms. During the VR Game Spotlight at EGX & MCM 2024, Curve Games released a first look at gameplay while addressing the audience through a message from its VP of Publishing, Rich Keen.

It's unclear what platform this gameplay footage was recorded from, though controllers resembling the Valve Index controllers can be seen in the trailer. We've contacted Curve Games for clarification and we'll update this article if we get a response.

During last month's announcement, Curve Games stated Human Fall Flat VR is a "completely new experience" from the original game that supports solo gameplay and co-op for up to three friends. As reaffirmed by Keen in the video, all levels from the original game are available alongside various "Extra Dreams" crafted by the community.

Human Fall Flat VR arrives on October 31 on the Meta Quest platform, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.