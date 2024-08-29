 Skip to content
Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded Sneaks Onto Quest 3 Next Week

Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded confirmed a release date, and it's coming next week on Quest 3.

Created by XR Games (ZombielandZombie Army VR) in partnership with IO Interactive, Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded was initially confirmed for a 'summer 2024' release window. Following its recent gameplay trailer, which highlighted new features like the overhauled user interface and dual-wielding items, XR Games announced the sandbox stealth game will launch on September 5.

We recently interviewed XR Games' CEO, Bobby Thandi, to learn more about this upcoming standalone adaptation. Discussing Reloaded's development history, the studio's approach to adapting IO Interactive's game, the technical challenges involved in bringing Hitman 3 to Quest, and the new visuals, you can read our full interview to learn more.

Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded arrives on September 5 for $29.99 exclusively on Quest 3, with a 10% pre-order discount.

How XR Games Redesigned Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded For Quest 3
Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded is making significant changes to adapt IO Interactive’s sandbox stealth game for Quest 3, and we interviewed XR Games to learn more.
