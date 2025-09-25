Gunman Contracts Highlights Action-Packed Gunplay In New Devlog

Gunman Contracts - Stand Alone offered a fresh look at gunplay in a new action-packed devlog before this year's PC VR launch.

Gunman Contracts, a PC VR and flatscreen FPS, just released a devlog showing its latest update dubbed “The Gunman’s Base.” While the previous devlog was released almost a year ago, this new update sheds new light on your hub known as 'The Hive.' Earlier videos had shown carefully curated levels full of cutthroat enemies ready to gun you down, and this offers a closer look at target shooting and weapon customization.

With an underground facility where you can choose, customize, and fire your weapons in a private shooting range, Gunman Contracts’ base is ready to welcome all trigger-happy players. This action movie-inspired shooter also hosts a target course with more dynamic on-the-move enemy pop-ups to hone your skills.

A counter awaits at the end of each showdown to weigh up your accuracy, time, and total kills. This devlog also showcases the Combat Arena, pitting players against holo agents that look like real enemies, all of whom are willing to hunt you down.

First taking shape as a Half-Life: Alyx mod, developer ANB_Seth is working on this shooter in partnership with publisher 2080 Games (MiRacle Pool). A Steam FAQ confirms the early access period is currently estimated to last “around 2-3 years,” aiming to include the first contract with “around 5-6” contracts for the full release.

Gunman Contracts - Stand Alone targets a 2025 release on Steam Early Access.