Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss & Clay Hunt VR Are Quest's Horizon+ Monthly Games This February

Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss and Clay Hunt VR are this February's Horizon+ monthly games on Quest.
February 2026 brings a number of new games to the Horizon+ Monthly Games Catalog, including one of the best strategy games in VR, and an engaging target practice shooter. In addition, previously redeemed games will remain in your library while subscribed to the service.
Here's what you need to know about this February's offerings.
Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss
The star of February's Horizon+ Monthly games, Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss is, as our review put it, a "smart, competitive, and [...] one of the best strategy experiences available in VR." The tabletop strategy game, which features characters and lore from the Moss and Moss 2 game universe, blends the strategic depth of RTS games with the character personality and squad mechanics of the best MOBAs.
Clay Hunt VR
Clay Hunt VR is a relatively simple shotgun shooting game which challenges you to hone your aim against clay skeets, ducks, and other game animals. A multiplayer mode allows shooting with friends in public or private rooms, and customizable weaponry allows players to tune their favorite guns.
Horizon+ Games Catalog Games
Horizon+ continues offering a Games Catalog of Quest titles that any subscriber can access. Meta can remove and add new games from the catalog at any time. Here is the current Horizon+ Games Catalog in the US:
- Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
- BARTENDER VR SIMULATOR
- Blacktop Hoops
- Cubism
- Deisim
- Demeo
- Demeo Battles
- Dungeons Of Eternity
- Eleven Table Tennis
- FINAL FURY
- Fruit Ninja 2
- Ghosts of Tabor
- Green Hell VR
- Grimlord
- Human Fall Flat VR
- iB Cricket
- I Expect You To Die 3
- In Death: Unchained
- Into Black
- Into the Radius
- Job Simulator
- Kingspray Graffiti
- LES MILLS BODYCOMBAT: Fitness workouts
- Maestro
- Medieval Dynasty New Settlement
- Moss
- Pets & Stuff
- Pistol Whip
- Premium Bowling
- Project Demigod
- Puzzling Places
- Racket Club
- Real VR Fishing
- Red Matter
- Red Matter 2
- Starship Home
- Synth Riders
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Climb 2
- The Light Brigade
- The Thrill of the Fight
- Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street
- Titans Clinic
- Townsmen VR
- War of Wizards
- Zero Caliber: Reloaded
Horizon+ Indie Catalog Games
Meta continues to add new games to the separate Indie Games Catalog, and you can see the entire list here.
- Alvo
- Apex Construction
- Arcade Paradise VR
- Battlenauts
- Bocce Time!
- Cactus Cowboy - Desert Warfare
- Chess Club
- Coffee Quest VR
- Crumbling
- Cybrix
- Darksword: Battle Eternity
- Disc Frenzy
- Discovery 2
- Elysium Trials
- Espire 1: VR Operative
- Final Overs - VR Cricket
- Galaxy Kart
- Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game
- Gravity League: Galactic Football
- IRON GUARD
- Ironlights
- Killer Frequency
- Laser Thief
- LAX VR
- Make it Stable
- Motion Soccer PRO
- Mythic Realms
- Noun Town Language Learning
- Operation Serpens
- Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye
- Rogue Ascent VR
- Rogue Pinatas: VRmageddon
- RUNNER
- Shooty Fruity
- Slot Car VR
- Space Elevator
- Squingle
- Stupid Cars
- Sushi Ben
- Tactica
- Taiko Frenzy
- The Curious Tale of the Stolen Parts
- The Pirate Queen with Lucy Liu
- The Secret of Retropolis
- The Wizards
- Tiny Archers
- Towers and Powers
- ULTIMATE SWING GOLF
- Underworld Overseer
- Vibe Punch
- Windlands 2
Meta Horizon+ is a subscription service that gives players access to a monthly selection of games for $7.99 USD per month, or $59.99 USD a year. New users can give Meta Horizon+ a try for a month.