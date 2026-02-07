Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss & Clay Hunt VR Are Quest's Horizon+ Monthly Games This February

Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss and Clay Hunt VR are this February's Horizon+ monthly games on Quest.

February 2026 brings a number of new games to the Horizon+ Monthly Games Catalog, including one of the best strategy games in VR, and an engaging target practice shooter. In addition, previously redeemed games will remain in your library while subscribed to the service.

Here's what you need to know about this February's offerings.

Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss

The star of February's Horizon+ Monthly games, Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss is, as our review put it, a "smart, competitive, and [...] one of the best strategy experiences available in VR." The tabletop strategy game, which features characters and lore from the Moss and Moss 2 game universe, blends the strategic depth of RTS games with the character personality and squad mechanics of the best MOBAs.

Clay Hunt VR

Clay Hunt VR is a relatively simple shotgun shooting game which challenges you to hone your aim against clay skeets, ducks, and other game animals. A multiplayer mode allows shooting with friends in public or private rooms, and customizable weaponry allows players to tune their favorite guns.

Horizon+ Games Catalog Games

Horizon+ continues offering a Games Catalog of Quest titles that any subscriber can access. Meta can remove and add new games from the catalog at any time. Here is the current Horizon+ Games Catalog in the US:

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

BARTENDER VR SIMULATOR

Blacktop Hoops

Cubism

Deisim

Demeo

Demeo Battles

Dungeons Of Eternity

Eleven Table Tennis

FINAL FURY

Fruit Ninja 2

Ghosts of Tabor

Green Hell VR

Grimlord

Human Fall Flat VR

iB Cricket

I Expect You To Die 3

In Death: Unchained

Into Black

Into the Radius

Job Simulator

Kingspray Graffiti

LES MILLS BODYCOMBAT: Fitness workouts

Maestro

Medieval Dynasty New Settlement

Moss

Pets & Stuff

Pistol Whip

Premium Bowling

Project Demigod

Puzzling Places

Racket Club

Real VR Fishing

Red Matter

Red Matter 2

Starship Home

Synth Riders

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Climb 2

The Light Brigade

The Thrill of the Fight

Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street

Titans Clinic

Townsmen VR

War of Wizards

Zero Caliber: Reloaded

Horizon+ Indie Catalog Games

Meta continues to add new games to the separate Indie Games Catalog, and you can see the entire list here.

Alvo

Apex Construction

Arcade Paradise VR

Battlenauts

Bocce Time!

Cactus Cowboy - Desert Warfare

Chess Club

Coffee Quest VR

Crumbling

Cybrix

Darksword: Battle Eternity

Disc Frenzy

Discovery 2

Elysium Trials

Espire 1: VR Operative

Final Overs - VR Cricket

Galaxy Kart

Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game

Gravity League: Galactic Football

IRON GUARD

Ironlights

Killer Frequency

Laser Thief

LAX VR

Make it Stable

Motion Soccer PRO

Mythic Realms

Noun Town Language Learning

Operation Serpens

Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye

Rogue Ascent VR

Rogue Pinatas: VRmageddon

RUNNER

Shooty Fruity

Slot Car VR

Space Elevator

Squingle

Stupid Cars

Sushi Ben

Tactica

Taiko Frenzy

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Parts

The Pirate Queen with Lucy Liu

The Secret of Retropolis

The Wizards

Tiny Archers

Towers and Powers

ULTIMATE SWING GOLF

Underworld Overseer

Vibe Punch

Windlands 2