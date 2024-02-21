Genotype Ends Quest Exclusivity With PC VR Port Tomorrow

Following its recent Quest 3 update, Antarctic adventure Genotype marks PC VR as its next destination tomorrow.

Released last October, Genotype is a narrative VR action shooter set in a South Pole research base overrun by dangerous monsters that was initially exclusive to Quest. Following on from Quest 3 upgrades, difficulty settings and the recent relaunch via the Combat Update, it's now coming to Steam and Rift on February 22. Cross-buy support between Rift and Quest is also confirmed.

For all those who waited this long, we hope you will have a wonderful time. 🐧❤️



See you at the South Pole!

¡Nos vemos en el Polo Sur!

南極でお会いしましょう！

Wir sehen uns am Südpol!

남극에서 만나요!

Rendez-vous au pôle Sud!

Ci vediamo al Polo Sud!

南极见！ pic.twitter.com/CdaTSoDvTz — Genotype - VR - Out now on Quest 🐧 (@BolverkGames) February 21, 2024

We enjoyed Bolverk's latest game in our Genotype review, which we reviewed before the Quest 3 update launched. Though we considered its "shortcomings in combat and pacing" as notable flaws, we believed it still offers a "solid sci-fi adventure," praising the weapons mechanics and narrative.

Genotype reaches PC VR via Steam and Rift on February 22. Elsewhere, it's available now on the Meta Quest platform.

Notice: This article was initially published on November 13, 2023. It was updated on February 21, 2024 to reflect the PC VR release date confirmation.