Final Fury Shares New Gameplay Look, Closed Beta Coming Soon

Upcoming multiplayer fighting game Final Fury debuted a new trailer at the Upload VR Summer Showcase today, announcing that a closed beta is on the way.

Final Fury comes from Kluge Interactive, the developers behind Synth Riders, and looks to meld the vibe of classic fighting games with the studio's signature neon visual style.

After Kluge first unveiled Final Fury this time last year at the previous UploadVR Summer Showcase, we got a fresh look at gameplay during today's showcase, this time featuring a more natural, rockier environment. There's some cool moves on display, and what look to be some pretty hectic finishers too.

When announced last year, Kluge said that Final Fury would be coming in 2023 to "all major VR platforms." There's still no updates on the platform front, but here's hoping for Quest support alongside PSVR 2 and Pico headsets.

The closed beta is coming soon though, so we'll surely know more within due course. Those interested in the beta can sign up over on the Final Fury website.