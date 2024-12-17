DIG VR Gets Time Trials And Festive Designs With Today's Winter Update

DIG VR's Winter Update with new customization options, a time trial mode, and more on Quest.

Available today, publisher Wired Productions announced that DIG VR, a power digging arcade-like simulator that launched last month on Quest, just received a major content update. Most notably, the Winter Update adds new digger customizations with festive options available and a new time trial mode with online leaderboards, which you can see below.

Elsewhere, developer Just Add Water has introduced other new changes, including two new radio stations: Oceanic Beach Radio and Cultural Rhythms Radio. You can now call even more residents from the phone in your in-game hub, while “additional fixes and improvements” are also promised.

We enjoyed DIG VR in our recent 3.5/5-star review. Though we criticized it for having “tedious” missions, we considered it an “entertaining light sim with a great sense of humor.”

There's plenty to love about Just Add Water's latest game on Quest. DIG VR delivers an enjoyable premise backed by a vibrant presentation, comically silly minigames, and beautifully British humor. That's ultimately hampered by some tedious campaign missions and fiddly controls for certain tools, but if you're after a light sim you can take your time with, DIG VR will fill that gap.

The DIG VR: Winter Update is out now on the Meta Quest platform.