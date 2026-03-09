Chaotic Supermarket Sim Shop & Stuff Bags A PlayStation VR2 Release Later This Month

The comedic sandbox simulator Shop & Stuff comes to PlayStation VR2 in late March.

HyperVR Games has announced its third entry to the PS VR2 catalog, Shop & Stuff, is scheduled for release on March 27. This follows previous ports of Shave & Stuff in May 2024 and Pets & Stuff in December 2024.

Shop & Stuff continues the '& Stuff' franchise's brand of comical life simulators, challenging players to manage and grow their own supermarket. In addition to maintaining product stock levels and equipment, unruly shoplifters can be physically ejected from the store or run off with a flamethrower. Profits can be reinvested into the business to add new items like self checkout lanes and coffee machines.

Shop & Stuff Boss Update Trailer

The PS VR2 port will include the recent Boss update that dropped on Quest, adding a cantankerous manager who offers helpful tips to maximize profits and tasks to complete throughout the store.

At the time of this article, there is no news on a PC VR release. Shave & Stuff and Pets & Stuff were previously released on Steam in November 2024 and May 2025 respectively.

Shop & Stuff is available now on Quest in Early Access for $13.99. It can be wishlisted on PS VR2 now ahead of its release.