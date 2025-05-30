Bono: Stories of Surrender, the first-ever feature-length Apple Immersive Video, is out now on Apple Vision Pro.

At 1 hour 26 minutes, the documentary dwarfs the previous longest Apple Immersive Video, the 16-minute short film Submerged released back in October.

However, not all of its scenes are actually immersive, with many presented in regular rectangular 2D.

"Through words, music, and mischief, Bono pulls back the curtain on his deeply personal experiences that have shaped him as a son, father, husband, activist, and U2 frontman."

The documentary was shot for both traditional flatscreen and Apple Immersive, with the same runtime across both.

Bono: Stories of Surrender is available for free in the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, and the flatscreen version is available on traditional platforms for Apple TV+ subscribers.

What Is Apple Immersive Video? The Apple Immersive Video format is 180-degree video with 8K per-eye resolution, 90FPS, stereoscopic 3D, high dynamic range (HDR), and spatial audio. It's served in the Apple TV app with higher bitrate than many other immersive video platforms. We highly praised Apple Immersive Video in our Vision Pro review. It's not possible to cast or record Apple Immersive Video though, so you'll have to take our word for it unless you have access to a Vision Pro.

Apple Immersive Video has been the company's primary post-launch content focus for the Vision Pro headset.

As well as the Submerged scripted short film in October, the platform saw its first Apple Immersive music video from The Weeknd released in November, a "concert for one" from Raye, and the extremely well-received three songs from a Metallica concert in March.

These music-related videos arrived in addition to new episodes of Apple Immersive Video series like Boundless and Elevated, as well as sports highlights from the Super Bowl, Friday Night Baseball, and MLS Cup.

What Vision Pro owners hope will come next is livestreamed Apple Immersive Video, broadcasting sporting events and concerts in real-time. That's something that NextVR, the startup that Apple acquired to develop Apple Immersive Video, was doing almost a decade ago - but not at anywhere near the same level of quality.

Of course, the other issue with long-format immersive video watching, be it a documentary about Bono or a live sports match, is the discomfort caused by the weight of the headset.

Apple reportedly plans an upgraded Vision Pro headset for late this year or early next year, and as well as achieving a lower price, reducing the weight is reportedly the company's top priority.

Bono himself recently said that Apple is "dying to make Vision Pro more affordable", and claimed that "the fact that they may have to wait a while is not putting them off".