Bono: Apple Is "Dying" To Make Vision Pro More Affordable

Bono, whose documentary will be the first feature-length Apple Immersive Video, says Apple is "dying" to make Vision Pro more affordable.

"But the fact that they may have to wait a while is not putting them off", the star continued, speaking to Deadline.

Here's the full segment of the interview where Bono discusses Apple Vision Pro:

DEADLINE: The first time I saw the film on Apple Vision Pro, I was the proverbial caveman looking at fire. I felt like I was onstage with you. What sparked you to put in that work here to help advance this technology, and where do you see it going in terms of disruptive storytelling?



BONO: Apple have this new sonic innovation commitment to fidelity of sound. Sounds are becoming really important in movies, in people’s home cinemas. The Vision Pro, it’s a commitment. You’re getting into a world, and there are extraordinary things I’ve seen through the Vision Pro. … We had this idea of, well, the camera can be onstage and walking around you. We couldn’t light it as easy as we thought, but we successfully got the viewer on stage. I took out my drawings from the stage show for the filming, and they’re not in the 2D Apple TV+ version of Stories of Surrender, but they are in Vision Pro. Those childlike drawings — no one would like to be able to draw as badly as me — but it’s like a signature, a fingerprint.



DEADLINE: How did it help to personalize an already personal story?



BONO: It made it really playful. I know Apple are dying to make the Vision Pro more affordable and more democratic, but they’re committed to innovation, they’re committed to experimenting. They know not everyone can afford this, but they’re still going for it, believing that some way down the line, it’ll make financial sense for them. But the fact that they may have to wait a while is not putting them off.

Bono: Stories Of Surrender is set to release on May 30, and the immersive version will be exclusive to Apple Vision Pro.

With a starting price of $3500, driven by its use of expensive and supply-constrained 4K micro-OLED displays, Apple Vision Pro was never going to be a breakout mass market hit. And Apple seems aware of this, given the product's name and Tim Cook's comments.

Back in October, for example, Cook said this about Apple Vision Pro to The Wall Street Journal:

“At $3,500, it’s not a mass-market product”



“Right now, it’s an early-adopter product. People who want to have tomorrow’s technology today—that’s who it’s for. Fortunately, there’s enough people who are in that camp that it’s exciting.”

In the short term, Apple reportedly plans a cheaper and lighter Vision Pro headset for late this year or early 2026, and a streamlined Mac-tethered headset for some time after.

The process of Apple Vision headsets becoming more affordable will likely be gradual, over the course of decades riding the wave of improved manufacturing scale of high-resolution micro-OLED displays. These headsets will benefit from the continuous improvements to visionOS that Apple is making each year, and we expect to hear about visionOS 3 at WWDC25 next month.