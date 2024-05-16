Blacktop Hoops, an arcade streetball-inspired VR basketball game, enters full release today on Quest, Steam & Pico.

Developed by Vinci Games, Blacktop Hoops was previously released in beta on Quest and Steam in 2022. Entering full release today, this includes the new 'G.O.A.T. Campaign' that sees you rise from the local ranks and fight bosses, eventually challenging world dunk champion Jordan Kilganon. That occurs across four streetball courts in Oakland, Los Angeles, New York and Athens.

Elsewhere, Blacktop Hoops supports online multiplayer for casual matches across 1v1, 2v2, 3v3 and 4v4 matches. Ranked play supports skill-based matchmaking across 9 ranks and 21 divisions. Training modes against AI opponents are also included; there's a new 'CourtCam mode' that lets you experience this campaign in first person or a new third-person top-down mode. Finally, Blacktop Hoops is introducing customizable avatars with over 600 options available.

Blacktop Hoops is available today on Quest, Steam and Pico for $29.99. We'll be bringing you our full review-in-progress soon.