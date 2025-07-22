Billie Eilish Tease Suggests A 180° 3D Release Of Her Latest Concert

A tease from Billie Eilish during a recent concert strongly suggests it was being filmed in 180° 3D for future viewing on Meta Quest headsets.

Partway through a UK performance of her ongoing Hit Me Hard and Soft tour at the weekend, Eilish told the crowd that they "may have noticed more cameras than usual up here", and explained that while she "can't say much" yet, she's working on something "very special" with James Cameron in 3D, who she said was in the audience.

"Take that as you will", Eilish teased.

Given the context, it seems highly likely that this refers to an immersive recording of the concert for Meta Quest headsets.

Back in December, James Cameron's new company Lightstorm Vision, which has the goal of "making stereoscopic technology ubiquitous for all visual media by enabling stereoscopic 3D content creation in as seamless a manner as traditional 2D", announced an exclusive multi-year partnership with Meta to help bring significantly more 3D video content to Quest headsets.

At the time, Meta said this partnership will bring "world-class 3D entertainment experiences spanning live sports and concerts, feature films, and TV series featuring big-name IP" to its Horizon OS platform.

This would be far from the first time Eilish has worked with Meta. Back in 2019 she released a 180° concert recording on Oculus Venues, though this was in 2D and the quality wasn't great.

Eilish also released a Beat Saber music pack in 2021, spanning multiple albums and EPs. And earlier this month her 2024 hit Birds of a Feather was released as a 'Shock Drop' for the game, becoming the first DLC to not be available on PlayStation VR2.

Given the long production timelines for immersive video, it may take months for the Billie Eilish concert to be available.

Apple too has been releasing immersive concert recordings for Vision Pro, including 3 songs from Metallica's latest tour, as well as "Concert For One" experiences from Alicia Keys and Raye.