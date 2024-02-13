Arizona Sunshine 2 Gets 4K Textures With Quest 3 Update

Arizona Sunshine 2 gets 4K textures in today's Quest 3 patch.

Released last December, we've known for a while that Arizona Sunshine 2 would receive further enhancements. With Patch 1.2 out now on all platforms, the Quest 3 version promises upgrades to the zombie visuals, higher quality models and shading, reworked particle effects and increased render scale compared to Quest 2. 4K textures were also introduced for Buddy, weapons and player hands.

As for the wider changes, Patch 1.2 now adds an easy reload option for your gun. There's also a post-credits scene, additional back holsters for Buddy used only for grenades, the blood overlay can now be disabled, weapon weight is now a user setting on Quest and the volume size for zombies has been reduced. You can find the full list of fixes and tweaks on Steam and the Quest Store.

We gave Vertigo Games' action game top marks in our Arizona Sunshine 2 review last December, calling it a "highly polished product" that's "exactly what one might hope for in a sequel."

Vertigo Games has brought the Arizona Sunshine franchise back from the dead and living its best afterlife. With pitch perfect writing, acting, pacing and outstanding action, Arizona Sunshine 2 offers some of the most engaging and accessible arcade violence yet to grace VR.

Arizona Sunshine 2 is available now on the Meta Quest platform, PC VR, PSVR 2 and Pico.