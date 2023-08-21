Arcade Legend on Quest adds VR axe throwing in a free update this week.

Released last year, Arcade Legend involves building your own arcade using licensed games like Speed of Light and Balloon Buster. Following updates like public multiplayer lobbies and Skee-Ball DLC, developer LAI Games is now introducing axe throwing in collaboration with the Backyard Axe Throwing League (BATL). Playable solo or with up to 4 friends, you can watch the trailer below:

Featuring 10 unlockable axes, this update includes five throwing games: 'Standard BATL' for high-score competitions, 'Classic Target' with smaller scoring rings, 'Tic-Tac-Toe' for head-to-head fights, while 'Bullseye Blitz' sees the target gradually shrinking. Finally, Ultra BATL is pitched as the official International Axe Throwing Federation (IATF) target but "larger-than-life."

In a press release, LAI Games revealed further updates are "coming soon" for this axe throwing expansion. That includes more currently unannounced game modes. new "axe tracks" for the arcade jukebox, an area for practicing your aim on randomly spawned targets, official IATF axes, plus BATL-themed avatar apparel and accessories.

Arcade Legend is available now on Quest and the free axe-throwing update arrives on August 24. A SteamVR release is "coming soon".