Arashi: Castles of Sin - Final Cut remasters the stealth title for a new generation, arriving this Fall on PC VR, PSVR 2 and Quest.

Developed by Endeavor One, Arashi: Castles Of Sin first appeared two years ago as a PSVR exclusive. A Tenchu-like stealth game, you play as an elite shinobi freeing castles from bandits, quietly eliminating them or engaging in direct swordfights. Stating it's been "upgraded for next-generation VR," here's the new trailer for this upcoming remaster:

0:00 / 1×

We enjoyed Arashi in our 2021 review. While we didn't believe it was VR's answer to Tenchu, we praised its "open-ended level design" and "fantastic realization of Feudal Japan."

It’s a rare VR game that gives you genuine choice in deciding how to get from A to B and, when it works, captures the slick elitism of becoming a ninja. But it’s let down by clumsier elements, like bugs, bad enemy AI and underwhelming sword combat. Even these dark forces combined aren’t enough to derail the fun sneaking at the core of the experience.

Arashi: Castles Of Sin - Final Cut arrives in Fall 2023 on Quest 2, Quest 3, PSVR 2 and PC VR via Steam. You can check out our previous interview with Endeavor One below: