Apple Vision Pro Is Coming To Taiwan

Apple Vision Pro is launching in Taiwan on December 17, and preorders open on Thursday.

Apple Vision Pro has now been on the market for ten months. While it was originally only sold in the US, since then it has expanded to Canada, the UK, Australia, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and China.

In Taiwan, Apple Vision Pro will start at NT$119,900. As with other regions, Taiwanese consumers will be able to try Vision Pro at Apple Stores, as well as get help finding the right fit of light seal and head strap, or buy online leveraging a face scan from an iPhone.

With the addition of Taiwan, the headset will be sold in 12 countries in total. For comparison, Meta Quest headsets are sold in 23 countries, including all the Vision Pro countries except for Singapore, China, and the UAE.

The expansion to Taiwan comes around three months after Apple released visionOS 2, which brought significant improvements and new features to Vision Pro's operating system.

In recent months, Apple's focus has been on steadily expanding the Apple Immersive Video library. The first ever Apple Immersive Video short film, Submerged, released in October, and we described it as "a must-see for cinephiles and prospective filmmakers" in our review. This was followed by the first ever Apple Immersive music video from The Weeknd last month, featuring an original song called Open Hearts, which we were highly impressed by.

The third episode of Apple's Adventure series, Ice Dive, will release in the US this month, as well as the third episode of its Wild Life series, featuring Sharks. Next year Apple will release a fourth episode of Adventure, Deep Water Solo, and a second episode of Elevated, taking you above the state of Maine.

Looking further into 2025, we expect to see visionOS 3 debut at Apple's yearly WWDC event in June. And at the end of the year or perhaps early 2026, the company will reportedly launch an upgraded Vision Pro with the M5 chip, bringing dramatically improved performance and entirely new capabilities.