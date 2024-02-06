Onshape Uses Apple Vision Pro To Design 3D CAD Models

Onshape Vision lets you create 3D design models with Apple Vision Pro.

Developed by PTC Inc., Onshape Vision is one of the many Apple Vision Pro launch apps, adapting the design app previously released on flatscreen platforms and mobile. On Vision Pro, Onshape lets you manipulate digital designs through hand gestures, eye tracking and voice commands, syncing up with Onshape's cloud-native CAD and data management systems to display real-time changes.

Here's some footage from the App Store.

“I’m so impressed by how real the digital content looks with Apple Vision Pro," said Steve Ghee, PTC’s Augmented and Virtual Reality Chief Technology Officer in a prepared statement. "Designers will be able to experience their products in a totally new way, and we can’t wait to see how this informs the future of the design, review, and collaboration experience.”

Onshape Vision is out now as a free download. We're bringing you our full Apple Vision Pro review soon but check out our hands-on impressions to learn more.