 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
AR Experiences

Onshape Uses Apple Vision Pro To Design 3D CAD Models

 &  Henry Stockdale
Onshape Uses Apple Vision Pro To Design 3D CAD Models

Onshape Vision lets you create 3D design models with Apple Vision Pro.

Developed by PTC Inc., Onshape Vision is one of the many Apple Vision Pro launch apps, adapting the design app previously released on flatscreen platforms and mobile. On Vision Pro, Onshape lets you manipulate digital designs through hand gestures, eye tracking and voice commands, syncing up with Onshape's cloud-native CAD and data management systems to display real-time changes.

Here's some footage from the App Store.

0:00
/0:28

“I’m so impressed by how real the digital content looks with Apple Vision Pro," said Steve Ghee, PTC’s Augmented and Virtual Reality Chief Technology Officer in a prepared statement. "Designers will be able to experience their products in a totally new way, and we can’t wait to see how this informs the future of the design, review, and collaboration experience.”

Onshape Vision is out now as a free download. We're bringing you our full Apple Vision Pro review soon but check out our hands-on impressions to learn more.

Apple Vision Pro: The Digital Crown Tunes Your Reality
Turning Apple Vision Pro’s Digital Crown is a bit like tuning your reality. Read our hands-on impressions from our second demo here:
UploadVRIan Hamilton

UploadVR Member Takes

Weekly Newsletter

More AR Experiences

Latest Articles

See More