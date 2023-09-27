Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs Flings Onto PSVR 2 Soon

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs marks a new target, arriving this October on PSVR 2 with a discounted crossbuy upgrade.

Developed by Resolution Games, Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs initially launched in 2019 and received a consistent slate of post-launch updates. Now arriving on Sony's latest headset, Resolution confirms the PSVR 2 version promises enhanced visuals with "improvements to environments and select 3D models, new visual effects, and refreshed lighting." User-created levels can also be shared and downloaded online, which wasn't possible on PSVR.

We had positive impressions in our Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs review, calling it a great fit for younger players and believing that gameplay "has translated remarkably well to roomscale VR."

While I found both campaigns to be pretty easy, I think it’s important to keep the target audience in mind. Angry Birds has always been a franchise for the younger demographic and for them, this is a perfect VR game. It’s got a mix of interesting campaigns, a fun aesthetic, some challenging levels and huge creative potential with the level editor.

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs reaches PSVR 2 on October 10 for $19.99, with a $9.99 upgrade option available if you own the original PSVR version. Elsewhere, it's out now on Quest, Rift, Steam, PSVR, Pico and Viveport.