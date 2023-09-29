 Skip to content
Among Us VR Brings The Hit Game To PSVR 2 'Soon'

Schell Games reaffirmed its Among Us VR plans, advising the social deduction game is coming soon to PSVR 2.

Released on Quest and PC VR last November, Among Us VR has been a hit with more than 1 million copies sold, supported by numerous updates like the Polus Point map. Fans have been waiting to learn when it would reach Sony's new VR headset and though a specific release date remains unconfirmed, PlayStation Blog states that the VR adaptation is "coming soon" to PSVR 2.

There isn't much new information this otherwise provides and while Schell Games words this like a brand new announcement, Among Us VR was originally announced for PSVR 2 in April last year. At the time, Schell Games confirmed it would be available "when the headset is released" before eventually delaying the PSVR 2 version in February.

Among Us VR is "coming soon" to PSVR 2 for $9.99, and it's available now on the Meta Quest platform and SteamVR. When asked for a specific release window on PSVR 2 by UploadVR, Schell Games declined to comment.

