Yupitergrad 2 Reaches Quest 2, PC VR & Vive XR Elite This July

Released last month on Pico, Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station now has a release window for Quest, PC VR and Vive XR Elite.

A sequel to the 2021 swinging platformer, developer Gamedust surprised many recently upon announcing Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station would launch as a timed-exclusive for the Pico Neo 3 Link and Pico 4. Previously advising other platforms would follow "later this year," Gamedust confirmed during the UploadVR Summer Showcase 2023 a new release window.

We went hands-on with Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station back in March. Trying an early access alpha on Quest 2, we called the newly introduced combat system "a welcome addition."

The newly introduced combat system was also a welcome addition, providing a healthy dose of action that changes up gameplay nicely... from what I played, Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station takes the best parts of the first game and improves upon the formula with welcome additions that are likely to appeal to existing fans and newcomers alike.

Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station arrives on Quest 2, PC VR and HTC Vive XR Elite this July, though a specific release date remains unknown.