Skydance Interactive revealed its upcoming plans for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and Chapter 1's getting enhanced for Quest 3.

Detailing its plans for Fall 2023, Skydance confirms "an enhanced version of Chapter 1 will be coming to Meta Quest 3" in the YouTube trailer's description. Quest 3 is a major specification increase over Quest 2 and it's backward compatible with existing content, so we'll be curious what specifically Skydance means by "enhanced version" here.

Additionally, Chapter 2: Retribution will receive a physical "Payback Edition" on PSVR 2 and the original PSVR this fall. Retailing for $50, that includes a steelbook case, “Keychainsaw” keycap and Payback Edition DLC with collectible postcards and other in-game content. Finally, Skydance confirmed Chapter 2 will reach Japan, South Korea, China, and other Asia-Pacific territories later this year on PC VR and PSVR 2.

We had mixed opinions in our Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 review on Quest last December, where we criticized its buggy launch performance. However, Retribution has since received numerous patches.

Both chapters for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners arrive this Fall on Quest 3. Otherwise, you can play them now on PC VR, PSVR 2, Quest 2 and Quest Pro, alongside Chapter 1 on PSVR.