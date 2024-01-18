For Walkabout Mini Golf's adaptation of Jules Verne's Around The World In 80 Days, its designers set the course atop the newly-built Eiffel Tower above a to-scale recreation of Paris as it appeared for the World's Fair in 1889.

The $3.99 paid add-on course is now available on the official stores of Meta Quest, SteamVR, PlayStation VR2, and Pico.

We toured through the new course with former Disney imagineer Don Carson and Walkabout creator Lucas Martell, showing off the team's work on its newest course in virtual reality. Planned as a trilogy, Walkabout's creators say they are so happy with Around The World In 80 Days they might adapt a 4th Verne tale to follow Journey To The Center Of The Earth and 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea.

Memories of Bioshock Infinite or even The Last Of Us Part 1 might come to mind as you play through its 18 holes at day or night. You can take a tour in our video below, with behind-the-scenes details provided by Carson and Martell.