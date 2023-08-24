Bounce Shot is out now on Quest and Pico headsets as a family-friendly reimagining of beer pong from the developers of Eleven Table Tennis.

From development studio For Fun Labs, Bounce Shot takes its rules from the well-known game typically played with plastic cups and a ping pong ball. You "take turns attempting to throw ping pong balls into their opponent’s cups, making them disappear. The first player or team to remove all their opponent’s cups wins". However, "bounce shots can remove two cups in one go, but also allow the defending player the chance to swat the ball away."

There's 1v1, 2v2, and even 1v2 matches supported with private rooms available and three environments to play in as well as an AI opponent to play against.

For those unfamiliar, Eleven Table Tennis from the stame studio is the most authentic representation of a sport in VR today. First released on Steam in 2016, it's been updated continuously since then and has since released on Quest and Pico as well. For Fun Labs is also making a pickleball game, Pickleball Pro.

Developers have more game modes planned for Bounce Shot and are hosting a tournament through their Discord to celebrate launch weekend.

Bounce Shot is available now for $10.