VRIDER Goes VR Superbike Racing On Quest App Lab

VRIDER brings the Superbike World Championship to VR, and it's available now in early access on Quest App Lab.

Offering solo play against AI racers, time trials and more, VRIDER offers a mix of arcade and simulation racing elements. Featuring twelve tracks like Phillip Island, TT Assen, Imola and Magny-Cours, the early access version includes seven tracks, while five more tracks and online multiplayer are coming in the full release. You can choose the 2023 season's racing teams with five superbikes from Ducati, Kawasaki, Honda, Yamaha, and BMW.

VRIDER offers four single-player modes, including a standard Quick Race option against nine AI opponents. Hot Lap is a time trial mode in which you race for the fastest lap. Times are placed on global leaderboards, and a 'ghost mode' lets you visually compare your laps against other racers. Endurance tests your consistency across five consecutive laps, while Tournament sees you compete for the championship using the FIM Superbike points system.

We had positive impressions during our VRIDER preview at GDC 2024. Believing it offers "pleasing interactivity," we found a thrilling superbike experience with a "robust" VR-first design.

What's particularly nice is how VRIDER tries mirroring driving a real-life motorbike beyond simply placing you on the bike in first person... Even in this preview build, VRIDER shows considerable polish and Funny Tales' robust VR-first design approach beautifully plays to Quest's immersive strengths. The sound design further enhances that, like hearing the wind as you move away from the center of the windshield.

VRIDER is available now on Quest App Lab, while the full Quest Store release is planned for June 2024. A SteamVR version will follow in Q4 2024.