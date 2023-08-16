Ultimate Fishing Simulator VR Receives Aquariums DLC

Proud of your virtual fishing collection? Ultimate Fishing Simulator's new Aquariums DLC expands the trophy room on SteamVR.

Developed by Ultimate Games S.A, Ultimate Fishing Simulator first appeared on Steam with optional PC VR support. Now onto its eleventh DLC, the latest expansion lets players collect and display fish they've previously caught. Offering seven large aquariums, you can customize these with different interior elements. Types of water, like saltwater or freshwater, can also be selected.

You can see it in action above. The studio also confirmed five new Ultimate Fishing Simulator add-ons are in development: Florida, Bow & Trident, Australia, Italy, and Alaska.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator is out now on SteamVR with an 85% discount ($4.49) until August 21, while the Aquariums DLC costs $3.99. Flatscreen versions are also available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch.