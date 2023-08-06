Meta Horizon Worlds Will Receive Dedicated UFC Zone

Meta will deepen its UFC partnership with a dedicated UFC zone coming to Horizon Worlds later this year.

Last October, UFC began streaming Fight Pass MMA events through Horizon Worlds. It kicked off the partnership with a bantamweight world title fight between Muin “Tajik” Gafurov and Diego “Magrinho” Silva, available with a 180-degree panorama view. Alongside regular broadcasts of matches in Xtadium, Horizon Worlds will get a dedicated UFC world in November.

“We tested this technology successfully with a handful of MMA events last year, and now we’re going further,” said Craig Borsari, UFC's Chief Content Officer and Executive Producer, in a Meta blog post. “The schedule of live MMA events available in Xtadium through UFC Fight Pass is growing and we’ll be helping to build out a dedicated UFC world in Meta Horizon Worlds that will offer the greatest fights in UFC history in a 4K 180-degree environment. ”

Alongside streaming fights, Meta confirmed the upcoming UFC zone features interactive games that are playable alone or with friends in multiplayer. Taking part earns "exclusive unlockable rewards" as you rise through the ranks "to become a UFC Hall of Famer". However, Meta provided no further specifcs on the included games or rewards.