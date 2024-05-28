The Vanishing Of Ethan Carter VR is being delisted from Steam on May 31.

Originally released in 2014 for flatscreen platforms, The Vanishing Of Ethan Carter is a horror adventure where you play as a paranormal investigator investigating the titular character's disappearance. While PC VR support later arrived as paid DLC, developer The Astronauts confirmed the DLC is being delisted since they "can no longer support" it.

Here's the full statement:

Dear Players,



On Friday (31.05.2024), we will be removing the option to buy the VR version of Vanishing of Ethan Carter for new players. If you already own the title, nothing is changing, and you can still access it as before.



This decision was made because we can no longer support this version of the game, so we cannot guarantee it will work with new VR headsets and OSes.

However, it's unclear whether The Vanishing Of Ethan Carter will also be removed from the Rift Store, which combines the flatscreen game and VR support into one package. We've contacted The Astronauts for clarification and we'll update this article if we learn more.

One of the earliest modern VR experiences available, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter only officially supports Rift and HTC Vive headsets on Steam. VR gameplay offers a 'Normal Mode' with full freedom of movement and a 'Comfort Mode' designed for beginners.

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter's base game remains unaffected and it's available on Steam for $20. You'll need that to play the VR DLC, which costs $10 and is available until May 31, 2024.