The Sea We Breathe Uses VR To Teach Kids About Climate Change

The Sea We Breathe wants to teach children about climate change using VR.

Narrated by Helena Bonham Carter, 'The Sea We Breathe - Virtual Reality Experience' is a WebXR app designed by Unseen Studio and the Blue Marine Foundation, a marine conservation charity. It aims to educate children about how the oceans can fight climate change, teaching kids about how they capture and store 'blue carbon' in the seabed to offset emissions. Optimized for Quest, this lets you explore marine habitats, kelp forests and seagrass meadows.

"By creating this VR experience, we hope to educate future decision makers in ocean-climate issues like never before," says Joanna Coumbe, Director of Outreach at the Blue Marine Foundation in a prepared statement.

Recently debuted at Earlsfield Primary School in South West London, The Sea We Breathe is being rolled out to over 800 UK schools. You can access it now through web browsers.