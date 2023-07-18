The Room VR: A Dark Matter will receive a free new-gen upgrade, arriving next week on PSVR 2.

Confirmed in an email to UploadVR, developer Fireproof Games revealed that The Room VR: A Dark Matter will arrive on PSVR 2 on July 27, 2023. Promising "higher resolution assets, visuals and support for rumble," Fireproof calls this "the single best way" to experience the game. If you previously bought the original PSVR edition, crossbuy support means the PSVR 2 version is available at no extra cost.

We praised The Room VR in our 2020 review. Calling it "an exemplary puzzle game," we had some pacing criticisms but praised the "supreme interactivity, excellent visuals, and palpably mysterious atmosphere."

The Room VR: A Dark Matter reaches PSVR 2 on July 27. It's also available now on PSVR, Quest, Pico, SteamVR and Viveport.