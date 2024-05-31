Taiko Frenzy Drums Up A New VR Rhythm Game On Quest & Steam

Taiko Frenzy, a VR percussion rhythm game, arrives today on the main Quest Store and Steam.

Previously launched in early access on Quest App Lab, Taiko Frenzy takes inspiration from Bandai Namco's Taiko no Tatsujin series and Japanese folklore. "Control the strength of your strikes to succeed in the accented beats and perfect your timing to the beat to unleash breathtaking sakura storms, boosting your score and creating a mesmerizing visual spectacle," states Glitchr Studio on Steam.

Taiko Frenzy features 20 original songs that range from "time-honored melodies of Japan" to more contemporary genres like rock and electronic, each offering four difficulty levels and worldwide leaderboards. Custom songs are also supported through a creation tool. Completing songs awards achievements and XP, and the progression system includes over 100 unlockable cosmetic rewards. A mixed reality mode is also available for the Quest version.

Taiko Frenzy is available today on the Meta Quest platform and PC VR, and a 10% launch discount is being offered until June 7.