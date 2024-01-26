Survivorman VR: The Descent brings Les Stroud's survival sim to Steam and PSVR 2 next month.

Based on Canadian filmmaker Les Stroud's Survivorman series, Survivorman VR: The Descent is a first-person survival adventure sim that initially launched last year on Quest. Following a helicopter crash in the Arctic mountains, you're guided by Stroud as you attempt to survive these harsh environments. Here's the new trailer:

Facing extreme cold, hunger, hazardous terrains and exhaustion, your health is monitored through a HUD-like display on your wrist. Survival involves gathering resources, solving puzzles and clever use of tools to stay alive. For more details, here's an official gameplay description:

In the immersive environment of Survivorman VR: The Descent, you will navigate dangerous terrain, gather precious resources, and solve difficult puzzles. You have a device attached to your wrist, presenting two crucial health metrics: your body temperature and calorie level. Keep these levels up, and you’ll continue to fight through the frost, making progress towards escape. But if they drop below a certain threshold, it could spell disaster, first causing detrimental health effects before you freeze to death.

Survivorman VR: The Descent is out now on the Meta Quest platform, while the Steam and PSVR 2 versions arrive on February 15. A content update for the Quest version will launch simultaneously.