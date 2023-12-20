Steam Link now supports Quest Pro's new tongue tracking feature in VRChat.

The Steam Link app for Quest has supported Quest Pro's face and eye tracking capabilities since launch and passed it though to VRChat on your PC, but Quest Pro's face tracking didn't include your tongue until an SDK update a few days ago.

Valve has rapidly integrated that new SDK version in the latest version of Steam Link and the SteamVR Beta, and implemented the tongue tracking.

That means you can simply run Steam Link on your Quest Pro, launch VRChat in the Steam interface, and as long as you have OSC enabled and a supported avatar, you'll be able to stick out your tongue - no extra software or setup is required.

0:00 / 0:09 1× Example of Quest Pro tongue tracking from developer korejan.

This Steam Link update also adds image sharpening at high bandwidths and fixes several bugs.

Here's the full changelog:

Steam Link:

• Sharpen image when running at high bandwidths.

• Fix an issue where Steam Link could soft-lock above certain bitrates, on particular combinations of AMD GPUs and drivers.

• Improve AMD feedback when running on unsupported cards.

• Tweak mini graph levels in debug UI.

• Added tongue tracking to OSC output.

• Reduce verbose logging.

• Change way SteamVR detects/attempts to connect to Steam, to avoid issue where SteamVR thinks Steam is gone.



Steam Link Client: (requires both SteamVR Beta and Steam Link for Meta v2.0.2.638 beta enrollment)

• Improved haptic response.

• Resolved issue causing black screen in 2D UI while transitioning between activities.

To get the improvements in the second section, you'll need to opt in to the public beta channel of the Steam Link app for Quest.

Keep in mind that for both SteamVR and the Steam Link app, using the beta version may result in more buggy experience, and these changes will likely arrive in the stable versions of both within a few weeks.