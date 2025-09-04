Steam Frame Trademark Registered By Valve: Is This Deckard?

Valve applied for a trademark on the term 'Steam Frame'.

First listed publicly this week, the name Steam Frame is to be used for "Computer hardware; computer networking hardware; computer peripherals; computer hardware and computer software for the reproduction, processing, and streaming of audio, video, data, text, and multimedia content."

Over the past four years Valve has repeatedly confirmed that it's working on a new headset, strongly hinting that it will have a focus on wireless streaming from your PC. In this time, many references to a Valve headset called "Deckard" have been found in the code of SteamVR, and "Roy" controller models were discovered late last year.

Will Deckard be called Steam Frame when it ships?

The Valve Index VR headset shipped in 2019 for $1000 for the full bundle, plus a PC capable of driving it. The bundle currently shows as out of stock, and as of August 2025, it accounted for 13% of the headsets in use on Steam. The Valve-backed HTC Vive, shipped in 2016, is still in use by 3% of the market after nearly a decade of consumer VR.

While Index released in 2019, Half-Life: Alyx didn't make it out the door until 2020. Bringing Valve's level of polish and quality to a virtual world with cool mechanics around every corner was a landmark moment for PC VR, but that was half a decade ago.

Meanwhile, since shortly after the release of Quest 2, standalone headsets linking to PCs for VR have taken up much of the SteamVR market, overshadowing single-mode headsets like the Index, Vive and many other devices that could only run when tethered to a powerful PC.

Is Valve planning Steam Frame to deliver some of the company's core VR experience in standalone? Or will it double down on the PC, providing a streamlined wireless experience?

The URL steamframe.com was registered in April 2019, around the time of the reveal of the Index.