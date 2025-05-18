The founder of Lynx says that the design of Valve's next headset, codenamed Deckard, "is quite amazing".

If you're unaware, Lynx is a French startup behind the Lynx-R1 standalone mixed reality headset. First announced in 2020, had it shipped on time in 2022 it would have been the first standalone headset with color passthrough mixed reality to hit the market. But after repeated delays it was beaten to market by Quest Pro, and Lynx still hasn't finished shipping to all backers while Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro shipped in volume in the meantime.

I would be equally pissed if Lynx nextgen ID got leaked so I won't share more. I'm just excited for good new XR HMDs. The HMD-making world is so small, we all share the same suppliers for some components. — Stan Larroque (@stanlarroque) May 17, 2025

On X, Lynx founder and CEO San Larroque has now posted "The design of Valve's next HMD is quite amazing!"

In a follow-up reply, Larroque states that he won't share more details since he would be "equally pissed" if someone leaked details of the next Lynx headset. He also suggests that Lynx and Valve "share the same suppliers for some components", which may be a hint as to how he was apparently able to view the design of Valve's next headset.

Over the past four years Valve has repeatedly confirmed that it's working on a new headset, strongly hinting that it will have a focus on wireless streaming from your PC, and a job listing mentioned it having inside-out tracking, camera passthrough, environment understanding, eye tracking, and hand tracking. In this time, many references to a Valve headset called "Deckard" have been found in the code of SteamVR by VR enthusiast Brad Lynch's Discord datamining group.

In November, Lynch's team even found controller models for Deckard's 'Roy' controllers in SteamVR driver files, and in March found references to a proof of concept model having 2K LCD panels and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, though this doesn't mean the shipping Deckard will.

There haven't been any recent leaks about the design of the Deckard headset itself. Three years ago a Valve design patent did show a new headset design, but in this era we also saw controller designs that differ greatly from the recent Roy leak, so Valve could have also significantly changed the headset over this time.

We'll keep a close eye on the Valve datamining and leaking community, and the company itself, in the coming weeks and months for any further hints about what may be the most highly anticipated headset in the XR industry.