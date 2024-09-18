Starship Home Arrives On Quest 3 September 26

Starship Home from Creature arrives on Quest 3 September 26th.

The debut internally developed project from Doug North Cook's studio Creature, with a development team led by legendary VR developers Mark Schramm and Ashley Pinnick, is an exploration of Meta's tools for mixed reality.

"I feel this is the first true full length mixed reality game," North Cook told us in a face-to-face meeting in VR. "That could potentially be played by millions of users. Let's hope for millions. Let's pray for millions."

They've chosen a Magic School Bus-type mechanic that sees your entire house transform into a starship and collect plants.

"You explore, you travel, you collect specimens of alien plant life," North Cook said. "You care for those plants. You go inside of their dreams to unlock the mysteries of the galaxy."

The game is built around the concept of room-scale mixed reality with tools, toys and interactions that will adapt to a variety of play spaces.

"Even room-scale VR is not room-scale. It is available-floor-space scale," North Cook said. "Starship Home is a truly room-scale game. It uses the room. My hope is someone will pour a cup of coffee and check in on their plants and travel to a new planet."

Check back with UploadVR for a review in the days ahead, and you can wishlist Starship Home for Quest 3 now.



