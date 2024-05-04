Star Wars VR games are deeply discounted today for Star Wars day.

Deep discounts are available across Quest, PlayStation, and Steam for the Vader Immortal series, Squadrons, Tales From The Galaxy's Edge, and Pinball.

Vader Immortal (Quest, Rift, PSVR 1)

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is a trilogy of interactive VR adventures where you play as a Force-sensitive smuggler and, while we won't spoil the rest of the plot for you, as you've probably already guessed it involves meeting Vader.

The Vader Immortal trilogy collection is on sale for $10 on Quest and the original PlayStation VR, 66% off the regular price of $30.

On Quest, the discount will be applied at checkout.

Squadrons (PC VR, PSVR 1)

Star Wars: Squadrons puts you in the cockpit of X-wings, TIE fighters, and more. It has a story-driven singleplayer campaign and competitive multiplayer mode.

Squadrons is a whopping 95% off on Steam right now, down to just $2 from its regular price of $40. If you have a gaming PC and a PC-capable VR headset Squadrons is an absolute must-buy at this price, and we highly recommend grabbing a HOTAS for this one too.

Unfortunately for original PlayStation VR owners, the game isn't discounted on the PlayStation Store.

Tales From The Galaxy's Edge (Quest, PSVR 2)

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is an interactive VR adventure in the same style as Vader Immortal. But in this story you're not a force user in the center of the galaxy, you're a regular person in the Outer Rim wielding a blaster. On your journey you'll meet iconic characters like Yoda and C-3PO, voiced by their original actors.

Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is the only Star Wars game available on PlayStation VR2, where it has enhanced graphics, sounds, and haptics compared to the original version designed for Quest 2.

Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is on sale for $13.59 on Quest and PlayStation VR2, 66% off the regular price of $40.

On Quest, the discount will be applied at checkout.

Pinball (Quest, PC VR, PSVR 1)

Star Wars: Pinball VR is also on sale across Quest, Steam, and the original PlayStation VR.

It's down to $8.74, around 65% off its original price of $25.

On Quest, the discount will be applied at checkout.