 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
VR Gaming

Space Ball Mixes Gorilla Tag With Echo VR On Quest & Steam

 &  Henry Stockdale
Space Ball featured image

Promising a mix of Gorilla Tag and Echo VR, Space Ball brings a competitive "all-sports" multiplayer game to Steam in the coming weeks.

Developed by 31 Lab, Space Ball offers Football, Basketball and Handball modes within futuristic arenas. Instead of teleportation or stick-based continuous artificial locomotion, Space Ball uses your hands to jump across arenas, slamming them on the ground to accelerate. It supports online team-based matches for up to six players, offering 1v1, 2v2 or 3v3 sessions across private and public matches.

0:00
/

Detailed further in a press release, Space Ball also supports voice chat, character customization options and a calorie counter for fitness tracking.

Space Ball arrives in Steam Early Access on July 13 for free, and it's available now on the Meta Quest platform in App Lab.

UploadVR Member Takes

Weekly Newsletter

More VR Gaming

Latest Articles

See More