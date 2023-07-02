Promising a mix of Gorilla Tag and Echo VR, Space Ball brings a competitive "all-sports" multiplayer game to Steam in the coming weeks.

Developed by 31 Lab, Space Ball offers Football, Basketball and Handball modes within futuristic arenas. Instead of teleportation or stick-based continuous artificial locomotion, Space Ball uses your hands to jump across arenas, slamming them on the ground to accelerate. It supports online team-based matches for up to six players, offering 1v1, 2v2 or 3v3 sessions across private and public matches.

0:00 / 1×

Detailed further in a press release, Space Ball also supports voice chat, character customization options and a calorie counter for fitness tracking.

Space Ball arrives in Steam Early Access on July 13 for free, and it's available now on the Meta Quest platform in App Lab.