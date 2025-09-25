SiNGRAY G2 Puts Birdbath Optics In A Standalone Headset For Enterprise

SiNGRAY G2 puts Xreal-style birdbath optics in a standalone headset for enterprise, aiming to be a spiritual successor to HoloLens 2.

The headset is being developed by HMS, a Japanese computer vision company that makes and sells AI smart cameras and SLAM modules. It was first teased back in June, and this week is being demoed outside Japan for the first time at Augmented Enterprise Summit (AES) in Dallas.

Like Xreal and Viture display glasses, SiNGRAY G2 uses birdbath optics, magnifying 1080p micro-OLED panels over a 47-degree diagonal field of view using a small concave mirror.

Birdbath optics are much lower cost than the waveguides that HoloLens 2 used, but have the tradeoff that their display opacity is inversely related to the lens opacity to a greater degree. Thus, to show virtual objects and interfaces that aren't too translucent, birdbath devices give you a dim view of the real world.

HMS

SiNGRAY G2 Microsoft

HoloLens 2 Optics Birdbath Waveguide Field of View

(Diagonal) 47° 52° Displays 1920×1080

90Hz

Micro-OLED 1440×936

60Hz

Laser Beam Scanning CPU & GPU Qualcomm

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

(4 nm) Qualcomm

Snapdragon 850

(10 nm) VPU Intel

Movidius Myriad X Microsoft

HPU 2.0 Eye Tracking ❌ ✅ Depth Sensor ✅ ✅ Status In Development Discontinued

Whereas Xreal and Viture glasses require an external computing device and power, SiNGRAY G2 features an onboard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the phone chip that the XR2 Gen 2 in Quest 3 and Pico 4 Ultra is loosely based on.

Rather than doing tracking on the main chipset, as a Quest or Pico would, SiNGRAY G2 also has a secondary VPU (Visual Processing Unit), Intel's Movidius Myriad X. That's a similar approach to HoloLens 2, which used a Microsoft-developed "Holographic Processing Unit" for tracking.

The combination of the offloaded tracking and optical see-through approach of SiNGRAY G2 means it should offer superior performance to Quest 3, in theory at least, while the newer chip is 3-4x more powerful than HoloLens 2's.

The headset's 18.2 Wh battery is comparable to other headsets, but is hot-swappable, with a small secondary battery enabling a three-minute grace period.

0:00 / 1:50 1×

On the software level, SiNGRAY G2 runs a fork of Android, and is compatible with OpenXR content.

The headset will come preloaded with software from frontline.io, which says it provides a "complete, end-to-end system" for industrial AR applications like training, remote support, and guided procedures.

There's no public price announced for SiNGRAY G2, but preorders should open later this year, and mass production is planned for 2026. The device will be available only for enterprise customers – this isn't a consumer headset.