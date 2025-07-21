Viture's 'The Beast' Display Glasses Have Industry-Leading FOV & Brightness

Xreal's closest competitor announced four new display glasses, including one with a 58° diagonal field of view and 1250 nits brightness.

What Are Display Glasses? Display glasses essentially act as head-worn monitors, displaying video input (via DisplayPort or HDMI to USB-C) on a large virtual screen. For example, you can connect your phone and view Netflix, or your Steam Deck to play games. Until fairly recently, all display glasses were head-locked when used with the majority of input devices. But now, many include built-in 3DoF tracking, meaning the screen stays in place when you rotate your head, and some even include 6DoF tracking via accessories. All display glasses to date magnify a tiny micro-OLED display to a roughly 40-60 degree diagonal field of view using a curved mirror or prism block. The former is called "birdbath" optics, and the latter is technically called flat-prism, though it's often grouped with birdbath. Unlike the waveguides used in AR glasses, display glasses optics are inherently thick, and noticeably sit out from your face. They also block out around 80% of real-world light at minimum, so can't be used as general eyewear when not in use.

While we've covered Xreal before on UploadVR, the leading display glasses company by global market share, we haven't yet covered Viture, which holds second place. That's partially because we lack the time to report on everything we'd ideally want to, and partially because there haven't been significant differences - until now.

Back in December, Xreal launched the Xreal One series with built-in 3DoF, and the Xreal One Pro with industry-leading 57° diagonal field of view. Now, this month, Viture has announced its response.

Over the next few months, Viture is launching a whopping four different display glasses models: Luma, Luma Pro, Luma Ultra, and one it simply calls The Beast.

All four new Viture glasses have higher resolution than Xreal, 1200p compared to 1080p, as well as higher brightness, between 1000 and 1250 nits compared to 600-700 nits.

I tried all four models at AWE 2025 last month, and came away thoroughly impressed, particularly with the brightness. It made for a noticeably more vibrant virtual screen than Xreal One Pro, and reinforced my view that brightness is a deeply underappreciated specification for head-mounted displays.

FOV

(Diagonal) Resolution Brightness Built-In

3DoF Price Xreal One 50° 1080p 600 nits ✅ $500 Xreal One Pro 57° 1080p 700 nits ✅ $600 Viture Luma 50° 1200p 1000 nits ❌ $400 Viture Luma Pro 52° 1200p 1000 nits ❌ $500 Viture Luma Ultra 52° 1200p 1250 nits ❌ $600 Viture The Beast 58° 1200p 1250 nits ✅ $550

What's somewhat confusing, though, is the situation when it comes to tracking.

None of the Luma models have built-in 3DoF, meaning if you simply plug your phone in and open Netflix, the display will be fully head-locked. The exception is if you buy the Viture XR Charging Adapter and stay within Viture's SpaceWalker app.

Luma Pro does have a central color camera that supports basic 6DoF in SpaceWalker too, somewhat similar to Xreal Eye but limited to Viture's app. And Luma Ultra uniquely also has greyscale fisheye cameras on the temples for high-quality 6DoF head tracking and hand tracking, but only in Windows, Mac, and the Viture Pro Neckband, an optional compute unit running a fork of Android.

Meanwhile, The Beast has true built-in 3DoF, just like the Xreal One series, as well as a central color camera for the basic 6DoF in SpaceWalker, but lacks the fisheye cameras on the side.

Built-In

3DoF Central

Color

Camera Side

Tracking

Cameras Xreal One ✅ $100 ❌ Xreal One Pro ✅ $100 ❌ Viture Luma ❌ ❌ ❌ Viture Luma Pro ❌ ✅ ❌ Viture Luma Ultra ❌ ✅ ✅ Viture The Beast ✅ ✅ ❌

Here's when the four new Viture glasses will be available to purchase:

Luma: September, for $400

September, for $400 Luma Pro: now, already, for $500

now, already, for $500 Luma Ultra: August, for $600

August, for $600 The Beast: October, for $550

At AWE I was also able to try an early prototype of a roughly 70° diagonal system that Viture hopes to ship next year. I've long been a critic of the field of view of display glasses, pointing out that the marketing claims of "massive" virtual displays were misleading, but what I saw crossed a threshold where I can see these devices becoming a vital part of our industry.

That 70° figure matches what Xreal is teasing for its Project Aura glasses, set to arrive next year with a tethered compute puck running Google's Android XR. While Viture has its own Viture Pro Neckband compute unit, it doesn't currently have any announced plans for Android XR, though I'd be shocked if the company wasn't in talks with Google already.