Resonite brings a Neos VR successor to PC VR, offering a "novel digital universe" on Steam Early Access this week.

Developed by Yellow Dog Man Studios, Resonite is a new social VR platform focused on user-generated content from Neos VR's former lead developer, Tomáš “Frooxius” Mariančík. "Whether you resonate with people around the world in a casual conversation, playing games and socializing or you riff off each other when creating anything from art to programming complex games, you'll find your place here," states the Steam page.

Announced nearly two weeks ago, Resonite follows a longstanding dispute between the Neos VR development team and publisher Solirax's CEO, Karel Hulec, which saw Mariančík resign in late April. In a joint statement on Discord last month, the development team saw mass resignations after negotiations between both parties fell through, stating "we no longer see a path to successful reconciliation."

As for Resonite, the team calls this launch "the beginning of this new digital universe" and explained its current plans through a Patreon statement:

We reached a point where we are confident that major issues will be sorted out and we’d generally prefer not to make all of you wait longer and delay the launch. There will still probably be some bumps, but we’ll smooth them out as time goes. We’re very excited to open the new platform and experience our work. We have a lot more for store in you as well coming in the future.

Resonite arrives on PC VR through Steam Early Access on October 6.