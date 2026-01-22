Real VR Fishing Sold One Million Copies So Far

Devs United Games said Real VR Fishing sold one million copies across all platforms since its launch in September 2019.

Devs United Games CEO Mark Choi took to X to announce that Real VR Fishing reached one million sales across all platforms. Available on Quest, Steam, Pico, and Galaxy XR, the title sees regular post-launch support, including new events, features, and DLC.

Choi mentioned that a new mastery-based system called Fly Fishing is on the way as well as an expanded campaign with other features requested by the community to add more depth. New leagues and tournaments to increase the game’s longevity are also planned.

Drip-feeding content since release, developers added new maps recreating parts of Mexico, Japan, the United States and Europe. Most recently, the title made its way to Samsung Galaxy XR with hand tracking support late last year, fully supporting cross-play in the latest version of the game. On Apple Vision Pro, the developers explored hand tracking technology on the device with Fishing Haven, but it lacked most of the features of Real VR Fishing that make the game such a standout.

We'll be looking to test out updates to Real VR Fishing in the year ahead and to see what else Devs United Games has in store. Real VR Fishing is out now for Quest, Steam, Pico, and Galaxy XR.