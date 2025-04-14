Real VR Fishing Devs Explore Hand Tracking With Fishing Haven On Apple Vision Pro

The developers behind Real VR Fishing created an early access Fishing Haven on Apple Vision Pro.

The new app from Devs United Games explores hand tracking mechanics for fishing in VR wherever you are, no controllers needed. It’s extremely buggy at the time of writing, but still makes for an interesting exploration with plenty of room to grow.

For instance, the app begins with multitasking in mixed reality or full VR. You can select where you want to fish while having other apps up. Once you select “go fishing” you exit multitasking and transport to a cozy fishing spot with no other distractions. There are fishing holes across the United States, South Korea, and Japan, which you can unlock as you start reeling fish in. You can examine your rod, reel and tackle while in multitasking mode as well as check on which kinds of fish you have and haven’t caught yet.

Once you’re at your fishing spot, just reach over and grab the rod and make a forceful casting gesture. When a fish strikes, reach over with your other hand and start reeling it in.

Real VR Fishing on Quest headsets has long been one of the best multiplayer experiences, and the title also carries mostly positive reviews on Steam. With Fishing Haven on Vision Pro, the developers have a fresh start and it’s certainly a delight to look over and see a map of all your fishing spots available. It takes just two taps in the open air to go fishing.

We can’t recommend buyers pick up this game just yet, given that it’s early access and features so many bugs at present. That said, the developers have a track record of careful and methodical iterative design and we’ll be watching with interest as they add new features and develop this title further.